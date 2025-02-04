Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $214.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.13.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $219.24 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $191.87 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.65 and a 200-day moving average of $221.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.