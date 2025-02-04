Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $9.09. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 54,542 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $206.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,025,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,941 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 52.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 26.5% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 103,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth about $165,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

