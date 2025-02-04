MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after buying an additional 137,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,525,000 after acquiring an additional 120,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,908.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,839.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,919.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,244.69.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

