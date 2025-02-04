Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.69 and traded as high as $24.40. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 64,533 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $318.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The mining company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 93.80% and a return on equity of 231.09%.

Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $5.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $23.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 98.08%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.52%.

Institutional Trading of Mesabi Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 293,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

About Mesabi Trust

(Get Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.