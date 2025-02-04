Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Lifted by Marest Capital LLC

Marest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.9% of Marest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marest Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $254,766,000 after buying an additional 27,453 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $697.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $710.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.83.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total value of $407,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,598. The trade was a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total transaction of $232,424.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,018,473.83. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 673,878 shares of company stock worth $416,269,904. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

