Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Reduced by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $254,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,453 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.9% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $2,918,698.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,375.40. This trade represents a 37.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.39, for a total transaction of $9,035,660.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,918,094.69. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 673,878 shares of company stock valued at $416,269,904 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $697.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $616.25 and its 200-day moving average is $568.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $710.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.83.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

