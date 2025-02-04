Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.87. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 1,060,443 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Microbot Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Price Performance
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Microbot Medical
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.