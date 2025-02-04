Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.87. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 1,060,443 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Microbot Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Microbot Medical Price Performance

About Microbot Medical

The stock has a market cap of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

