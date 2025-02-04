Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 895 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $147,892,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 79.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 59,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 83.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $31,548,461.84. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.08, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.