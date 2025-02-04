My Personal CFO LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

My Personal CFO LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. OFC Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,713,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,773,000. Manuka Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $600.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $492.59 and a 1-year high of $613.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $600.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

