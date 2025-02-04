N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 52,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

