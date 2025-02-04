N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 364 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

