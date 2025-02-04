Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $531,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $147,892,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Tesla by 79.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 59,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 83.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.