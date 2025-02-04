Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $85.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,918,196.14. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,033 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,833,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084,154 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 13,532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,616 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $110,867,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,596,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,090 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.