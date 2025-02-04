NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $139.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $38,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $1,045,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,375,824.46. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $6,123,351. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.21. NetApp has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

