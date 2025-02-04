New Millennium Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 340,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 75.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 16.8% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $345.92 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $351.25. The firm has a market cap of $644.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.74 and a 200-day moving average of $293.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

