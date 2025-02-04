New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

