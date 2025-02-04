NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $267.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.49. The company has a market cap of $752.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.62 and a fifty-two week high of $270.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

