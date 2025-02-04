Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Nucor by 20.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Nucor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $793,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,376 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,254.72. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $798,825.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,923,837.96. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,680 shares of company stock worth $3,452,524. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.13.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

