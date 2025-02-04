OFC Financial Planning LLC Invests $5.71 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OFC Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.0% of OFC Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $600.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $492.59 and a one year high of $613.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

