OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $41,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 1,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.39, for a total value of $9,035,660.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,918,094.69. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total transaction of $407,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,598. This represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 673,878 shares of company stock worth $416,269,904. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of META stock opened at $697.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $710.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $616.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.83.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

