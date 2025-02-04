Orca Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.44 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Orca Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.1% of Orca Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 5,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE JPM opened at $267.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.49. The company has a market capitalization of $752.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $172.62 and a 12 month high of $270.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

