Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $137.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Oshkosh Stock Down 3.1 %

OSK stock opened at $112.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

