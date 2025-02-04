Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

NYSE:OSK opened at $112.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.98. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,285,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3,329.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after acquiring an additional 233,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 154.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 97,282 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 704.3% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $5,375,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

