Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 4,264 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $119.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.83 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average is $140.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,187,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

