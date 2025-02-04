Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $353.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.12 and a 12 month high of $387.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.90.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.