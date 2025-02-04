Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $599,000 Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 84.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 5.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $65.59.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

