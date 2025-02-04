Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $825,000 Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,734,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 44,990 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 36,732.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 245,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.66. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $104.36 and a one year high of $156.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara Supplee purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.36 per share, with a total value of $49,453.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,452.44. The trade was a 13.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

