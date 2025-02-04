Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $29,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARM by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

ARM Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ARM opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.56. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.60.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

