Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $944,000 Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $1,808,186.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,045,316 shares in the company, valued at $152,294,229.36. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

