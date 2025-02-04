Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,313 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the third quarter worth about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GGB opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.0528 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

