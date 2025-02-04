Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,797 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KB Home from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.21.

NYSE KBH opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

