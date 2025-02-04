Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,957 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,395,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,232,000 after acquiring an additional 95,133 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,724,000. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,114,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,267,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,035,067.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. This trade represents a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

TECH stock opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

