Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.81 and traded as high as C$29.44. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$29.31, with a volume of 819,665 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cormark upgraded Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.67.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.81.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.28). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 19.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.4075758 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 76.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 8,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.86, for a total transaction of C$256,788.48. Also, insider Brenda Gail Riddell acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.30 per share, with a total value of C$3,129,630.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 103,248 shares of company stock worth $3,231,616 and have sold 88,320 shares worth $2,730,172. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

