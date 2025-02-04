Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 29,593 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $267.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.49. The company has a market cap of $752.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.62 and a fifty-two week high of $270.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

