Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $169,000 in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBDC. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,589,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 21.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson BDC

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 2,500 shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,087 shares in the company, valued at $133,758.98. This trade represents a 44.75 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kayne Anderson BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kayne Anderson BDC

About Kayne Anderson BDC

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.