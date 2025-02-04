Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMC opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

