PetMed Express (PETS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. On average, analysts expect PetMed Express to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express Stock Performance

Shares of PETS stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $99.37 million, a P/E ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PetMed Express

Insider Activity at PetMed Express

In related news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $80,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,600. The trade was a 27.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PetMed Express

(Get Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.