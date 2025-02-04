Piper Sandler Raises Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $18.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVST. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

NYSE:NVST opened at $20.04 on Monday. Envista has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 22.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,749,000 after purchasing an additional 642,401 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,360 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 404,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 234,941 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,965,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

