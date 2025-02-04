Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Price Down 7.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $48.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Polaris traded as low as $43.93 and last traded at $44.19. Approximately 581,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,634,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

PII has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Get Polaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Polaris

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Polaris Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in Polaris by 147.9% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Polaris by 545.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 8,867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 63,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s payout ratio is 134.69%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.