Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Price Down 7.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $48.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Polaris traded as low as $43.93 and last traded at $44.19. Approximately 581,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,634,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.
PII has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Polaris
Institutional Trading of Polaris
Polaris Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s payout ratio is 134.69%.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.