Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

