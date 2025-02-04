PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 465.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PPG opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.