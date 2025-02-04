R Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 250 M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.32. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.29.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,200. This represents a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

