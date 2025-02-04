R Squared Ltd Invests $30,000 in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 156,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,701,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $3,286,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $448.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.77 and a 12 month high of $471.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.88. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.83.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total value of $2,560,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,013,899.56. This trade represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

