R Squared Ltd Invests $30,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 180 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $16,060,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8,883.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,171,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $165.85 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.73 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,390.84. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

