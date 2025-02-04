R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,209,000 after purchasing an additional 66,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,035,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after purchasing an additional 63,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,525,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $422,148.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,357.86. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,964 shares of company stock worth $20,622,925 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $274.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.36. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

