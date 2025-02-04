R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $156,611,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Incyte by 13,814.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 29.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,369,000 after acquiring an additional 364,169 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Incyte by 142.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 308,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 181,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $5,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Incyte Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $293,222.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,786.56. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,831.23. This represents a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,578. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

