R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 364.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 36.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,516.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International stock opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 4,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $346,006.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,179.94. This represents a 30.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,507.23. This trade represents a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFRD. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Weatherford International from $147.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

