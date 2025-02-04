R Squared Ltd Takes $30,000 Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 466,842 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,273,000 after acquiring an additional 227,890 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,906.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 184,057 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $4,772,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 138,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 129,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of HMC opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HMC shares. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honda Motor

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.