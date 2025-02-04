R Squared Ltd Takes $35,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $277.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $168.36 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

