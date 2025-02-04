R Squared Ltd Takes Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 2,912.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 530,775 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 9.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 119.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AxoGen from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $788.66 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.00. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

